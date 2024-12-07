New Bloodline Wreak Havoc On WWE Smackdown, Solo Sikoa Says He’s Still Tribal Chief

The New Bloodline were in vicious form following their loss at Survivor Series, going on the warpath on WWE Smackdown. Solo Sikoa’s group took out several people at Friday’s show, attacking Apollo Crews and more backstage and then taking out LA Knight and Andrade.

Sikoa got on the mic after the latter attack and noted that they’ve lost a few men in Bronson Reed and Tonga Loa, who are out with injury, but that he is still the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table and that anyone who tries to step to him will just end up acknowledging him.