wrestling / News
New Bloodline Wreak Havoc On WWE Smackdown, Solo Sikoa Says He’s Still Tribal Chief
The New Bloodline were in vicious form following their loss at Survivor Series, going on the warpath on WWE Smackdown. Solo Sikoa’s group took out several people at Friday’s show, attacking Apollo Crews and more backstage and then taking out LA Knight and Andrade.
Sikoa got on the mic after the latter attack and noted that they’ve lost a few men in Bronson Reed and Tonga Loa, who are out with injury, but that he is still the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table and that anyone who tries to step to him will just end up acknowledging him.
.@WWEApollo didn't deserve that 😡
The Bloodline is already wreaking havoc, and they haven’t even entered the arena yet!
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/E8r5VN6lPY
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2024
WHAT THE?! 😱
The Bloodline just attacked @AndradeElIdolo and @RealLAKnight, but @ShinsukeN walks away unscathed… 👀 pic.twitter.com/O2XkgXTIma
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2024
"I'm STILL your Tribal Chief!" ☝️😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/40ArvBeQ8f
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note on Plans For RAW and Smackdown Commentary Changes in January
- Ted DiBiase On the Pros & Cons Of Wrestling On Christmas Night
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’