New Board of Directors Proposed For WWE, Note On Who It Will Include

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a new WWE Board of Directors has been proposed which will include three new people, with WWE President Nick Khan among them. The other two new additions will be Steve Koonin and Connor Schell.

Koonin is the CEO of the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA, as well as the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He was the President of Turner Entertainment Networks from 2006-2014 before moving to the Hawks.

Schell is the founder and CEO of an unscripted content division with Chernin Entertainment, which debuted in February. He was the EVP of Content for ESPN until this past January and oversaw management of ESPN’s live event production, which included NBA, College Football, Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Baseball, along with the shows SportsCenter, First Take and PTI.