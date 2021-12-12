New Bobby Lashley Segment Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will have a segment on Monday’s episode of RAW to explain his actions last week. During that episode, Lashley attacked Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens after E defeated Owens in a cage match.

Monday’s episode will also see the Street Profits take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the RK-Bronament Finals.

Last week, moments after WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens inside of a Steel Cage and both Seth Rollins and KO failed to take out the victorious titleholder with a post-match assault, an irate Bobby Lashley suddenly emerged from out of nowhere to lay waste to all three competitors with a brutal onslaught.

The vicious attack came after The All Mighty felt disrespected about being left out of the WWE Championship conversation heading into the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

This Monday, the intense former WWE Champion is scheduled to address his actions from last week. Don’t miss a moment of the action at 8/7 C on USA Network.