New Book In Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Series Announced

New Book in Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Series Concentrates on Characters

The latest book in the popular Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame series is available for pre-order. The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: Classic Characters takes an in-depth look at the men and moments that helped to shape the sport. Authored by Steven Johnson with Greg Oliver as series editor, Classic Characters follows in the line of the series with entertaining and informative profiles on the good and not-so-good from the 1920s until more recent times.

You know the pro wrestler who holds the sport’s record for most patents? No? Well, maybe you know the true origins of rock-and-roll and wrestling. No? Well, maybe you know about the convicted felon whose antics forced construction of the famed ramp at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. These and other precious nuggets are part of the book, which mixes updated pieces from SLAM! Wrestling with fresh research that is a signature of The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame series.

Classic Characters delves into Rip Hawk’s first experience at a burlesque house, how Jack Adkisson became Fritz Von Erich and the wrestling warriors who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The release date is May 20 with an e-book to follow. More information is on the book page.