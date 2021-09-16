New Book Looks At History of Herb Abrams and UWF

A new book was released on September 11 that looks at the late Herb Abrams and his time running the Universal Wrestling Federation. The book, written by Jonathan Plombon, is called Tortured Ambition: The Story of Herb Abrams and the UWF.

Here’s a synopsis: Herb Abrams started the Universal Wrestling Federation with the intent to topple the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling. Entering the business draped in mystery, no one knew where he came from. In 1990, the UWF started with Steve Williams, Brian Blair, Paul Orndorff, Mick “Cactus Jack” Foley* and a bevy of other superstars on SportsChannel America. Six years later, Herb Abrams was dead. He left behind a trail of myths and tall tales of prostitutes and cocaine. But who was the real Herb Abrams? Author Jonathan Plombon brings you 50 exclusive interviews with those who knew him personally such as Brian Blair, Steve Ray, Sunny Beach, Col. DeBeers, Missy Hyatt, and many, many more. Questions are finally answered.