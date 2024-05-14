New Book On The History Of Lucha Libre Announced

Lucha Libre: The History and Legacy of Mexican Wrestling is scheduled for release on March 18, 2025.

Courtesy of PWInsider.com, here is the promotional material:

Artes de Méxicopresents Lucha Libre, a historic and cultural dive into the world of Mexico’s most beloved sport.

Over the decades, lucha libre has become a symbol of Mexico, transcending the nation’s borders. Halfway between sport and religion, this synthesis of Hispanic, Aztec, European, and American represents the quintessence of Mexican culture. The luchador is a living god, and products in his image are idolized like sacred relics. A symbol of urban working-class culture, the significance of lucha libre is massive.

In this bilingual book, the best Mexican specialists analyze all facets of the phenomenon: the history and roots of the sport, the most important luchadores, the way the world of Mexican wrestling is organized, the history and practice of female wrestling, the meaning of the masks and costume, and lucha libre’s influence in worldwide pop culture.

Artes de México is a magazine with 28 years of experience that promotes and disseminates the cultural diversity of Mexico in all its creative manifestations. Since its inception, it has been linked to the most important writers, researchers, and creators, and has been recognized with more than 150 national and international awards.

