New Book To Look At Indie Wrestling Revolution

ECW Press has announced a new book by Keith Elliot Greenberg, which is set to look at the recent boom in independent wrestling, as well as promotions like AEW, NJPW, ROH and more. The book is called Too Sweet: Inside the Indie Wrestling Revolution. It will be released on September 1.

Here’s a synopsis: The first and only in-depth look at the indie wrestling revolution

In 2017, after being told that no independent wrestling group could draw a crowd of more than 10,000, a group of wrestlers took up the challenge. For several years, these gladiators had been performing in front of rabid crowds and understood the hunger for wrestling that was different from the TV-slick product. In September 2018, they had the numbers to prove it: 11,263 fans filled the Sears Centre Arena for the All In pay-per-view event, ushering in a new era. A year later, WWE had its first major head-to-head competitor in nearly two decades when All Elite Wrestling debuted on TNT.

Acclaimed wrestling historian Keith Elliot Greenberg’s Too Sweet: Inside the Indie Wrestling Revolution takes readers back to the beginning, when a half century ago outlaw promotions challenged the established leagues, and guides us into the current era. He paints a vivid picture of promotions as diverse as New Japan, Ring of Honor, Revolution Pro, Progress, and Chikara, and the colorful figures who starred in each. This is both a dynamic snapshot and the ultimate history of a transformational time in professional wrestling.