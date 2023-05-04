wrestling / News
New Britt Baker Shirt Reportedly Selling Well For AEW, Baker Reacts To Controversy
AEW has a controversial new shirt for Britt Baker but it seems the controversy hasn’t stopped the item from selling well. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observe Radio reports that the shirt, which features Baker sporting a black eye, was the top selling t-shirt for AEW over the weekend.
The shirt is controversial after several people claimed it promotes domestic violence, due to having a woman with a black eye. Baker herself defended the shirt on Twitter.
She wrote: “Supports domestic violence how?I got a black eye in a RING? My enemies put a pic on a shirt to troll me and I outsmarted them. Does that mean all the (top selling) bloody T-shirts are supporting murder? If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this pissed?”
Supports domestic violence how?I got a black eye in a RING? My enemies put a pic on a shirt to troll me and I outsmarted them.🤑
Does that mean all the (top selling) bloody T-shirts are supporting murder?
If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this pissed? https://t.co/QD9ghSdgQc pic.twitter.com/I05DP2T8SS
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 29, 2023
