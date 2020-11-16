New BTE Champion Crowned On Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features a new BTE Champion being crowned, Matt Hardy congratulating the Young Bucks, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver continue their recruiting ways by trying to bring in Frankie Kazarian to the Dark Order. Kazarian isn’t having it, and Silver steals his catchphrase. Jerry Lynn wants an anger management intervention for Kazarian, but he loses it.

* Pretty Peter Avalon is having a drink as Arthur and Trevor join the fun.

* Matt and Nick Jackson add their nameplates to the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

* Sammy Guevara tells the Young Bucks he accidentally destroyed the BTE Championship in half while filming his vlog, but eventually it’s revealed as a joke.

* Brandon Cutler ponders whether he’s on a winning streak, and Kazarian makes a joke about him thinking he’s Taker or something and gets even angrier.

* Matt and Nick hype their new book.

* Private Party aren’t thrilled about Dark Order’s party, and Anna Jay continues to shove Stu Grayson.

* Evil Uno, Kib Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Allie, and others promote their YouTube and Twitch channels while playing up the Among Us theme of being stuck in a room with imposters.

* Best Friends celebrate Trent’s BTE Championship, but he admits he doesn’t really want it.

*Dark Order hang out and Silver is pissed they weren’t there for him in his biggest match of his career, but they eventually just yell at 5 and give him a haircut.

*Matt Hardy congratulates the Young Bucks on winning the tag titles. He eventually exits, with Matt and Nick wondering which version of him that was.

* Silver wins the BTE Championship from Trent and does “Yes” chants to celebrate.