New BTE Champion Crowned On This Week’s Being the Elite (Recap)

We have a new BTE Champion following this week’s Being the Elite. The latest episode released on Monday and you can check out highlights below, plus a recap:

* We start off with the Young Bucks addressing the camera in Clippers jersey ahead of their big weekend. They talk about how the Clippers wanted them to film some clips to be played at the Crypto.com Arena during games, and lament that it’s not called the Staples Center anymore. They say they might show up at local games on the Jumbo Tron doing things like chanting “De-Fense!” We see them record some videos, including some ones that aren’t likely to be used.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We see Brandon Cutler’s footage of the Bucks’ match with FTR in the main event of AEW Dynamite, some of it cut into a music video montage to start.

* Adam Cole walks tiredly into the locker room after the show and gets ready to go, but Christopher Daniels APPEARS behind him. Daniels says he’s been looking all over for him, but he’s there for the BTE Championship. He says it’s time to defend the championship in a game of blackjack.

They go back and forth, with Cole having never played blackjack before. They play to a first to five set and while CD wins four of the first five (with one push), Cole comes back until he finally busts and Daniels win the title.

* Ryan Nemeth is watching a Clippers game at the Crypto.com Arena. In voiceover, he wonders when his name is going to be put on the screen and shown to the audience. He gets angry and complains about everything going on in the game because it’s being shown on camera and he isn’t. He gets desperate toward the end of the game and says he hates basketball.

* The Dark Order is all together in the locker room and are joined by Hangman Page, who asks what they’re up to. Alex Reynolds says that they’re writing eulogies for the upcoming Texas Death Match between Page and Adam Cole. They assume that you only win when your opponent dies, and Hangman humors them.

Reynolds and Silver write eulogies for Cole, talking about how Budge was an amazing friend and Silver’s “#1 bed buddy.” Anna Jay breaks character and laughs at that, followed by most of the rest of the group.

They also say they wrote some for Page even though they don’t think he’s going to lose. Jay says Hangman “had potential to be a nice Southern gentleman,” while Silver takes about Page’s cowboy butt. Alan Angels’ eulogy says that he was hurt by Page saying he wasn’t over and is glad he’s dead, though Evil Uno just says Angels is an emotional guy.

Stu Grayson says, “Adam, now you’re dead. I miss you, bye.” 10 says Page rode him like no man has ever rode him before, and Anna just keeps losing it. Uno says, “Do you remember that night Hungman? You know the one. You know EXACTLY the one.” He talks about how everyone just started boning each other but no one remembers it and it might have just been a dream.

The group say those won’t need to be read because Hangman will win, so they all walk off except Anna. Page comes back, grabs one of the papers and puts it in his pocket.

* We close with the Bucks after their loss to FTR, looking dejected as they leave the stadium and get on the plane.

