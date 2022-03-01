New BTE Champion Crowned On This Week’s Being the Elite (Recap)

We have a new BTW Champion as of this week’s episode of Being the Elite. You can check out the full video for the episode below, as well as a recap:

* We start with the Bucks at the end of a long travel day that involved several delays, but they’re finally there after 16 hours. They say they’re here and hungry, when Matt says they’re in Stamford, Connecticut. They talk about finding a place to eat and that they’re lost, not really sure where they’re at. They decide to head “this way,” as the camera pans up to note they’re at WWE HQ.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks are out in front of an AEW production truck with all the faces on it, and say they’ve officially arrived now that they have three production trucks. Matt says it’s weird to see that Punk’s in between them on the truck, and comment about how Colt Cabana is walking by and is no longer a pumpkin or banana.

* Brandon walks into the restroom and sees Matt, complimenting him on his shoes. He says they aren’t the old ones recovered; he just got newer, better, more comfortable ones.

* The Bucks are then in the locker room when Tony Schiavone walks in and says that he knows there’s an opening for an EVP, pointing out he’s been with the company since the start and how he always puts them over on TV. He tries to give them his resume and Matt takes it, noting Tony checks every single box. But they’re not hiring anyone, and they kick Schiavone out saying they’re not giving up any of their power. Tony walks out and tells a whole group of wrestlers that they’re not hiring new EVPs, which they’re not happy over.

* Flip Gordon is walking around backstage and walks up to shake hands with several guys. The last guy is Matt Jackson, who holds him for a superkick by Nick Jackson and Adam Cole. John Silver helps him up and they he and Reynolds give him their finisher. He looks up at a crowd of wrestlers around him who mockingly say, “Welcome to AEW…Dark!”

* We then get an ad for Smart Mark Sterling who says he’s only made one mistake in his career and he paid for it, but he got the job done and he is a lawyer who literally fights for you.

* Adam Cole is backstage with Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Reynolds says Cole has a big title match coming up and there’s been a lot of debate, but they want him to know that they’re on his side. They say that the champion is an arrogant prick and that it’s Cole’s time and destiny — to become BTE Champion. 2point0 say the game is High/Low with cards, and Cole beats Matt Lee 4 – 3 to win the title after several ties. He complains about how the title smells after getting it.

* We then get a recap of the Tag Team Battle Royal from last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which reDRagon win and leads to more Young Bucks/reDRagon tension.

* We then get a segment of “Out & About with The Hunk” where Ryan Nemeth interviews Chris Adonis. Nemeth goes at length talking Adonis up, until Adonis realizes Nemeth isn’t Dolph and says Nemeth is wasting his time before walking away.

* The Bucks do an interview with ESPN talking about their shoes.

* We then go a recap of Arn Anderson clotheslining Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dark: Elevation. Nemeth cuts a promo at Venice Beach Gold’s Gym and says what Anderson did to him is unspeakable and unforgivable. He says he has friends in high places, low places, places Anderson would never go. He says Anderson and his whole operation is going down.

* Silver and Reynolds are backstage talking when Adam Cole shows up and asks about rumors that they’ve been sleeping with Adam Cole, demanding to know if they’ve been f**king Cole. Silver says that never happened, and Cole just wants to ensure during their six-man tag match there isn’t any salacious f**king that breaks out in the middle of the ring. Reynolds says they haven’t seen Page in a while and have just been trying to fill a void. Fill a hole, perhaps — but a heart hole. They promise they’ll have Page’s back.

* Danhausen is in catering backstage when Christopher Daniels shows up. He says he’s nice to meet him and wants to talk to him about his condiments. He notes that Danhausen’s contract stipulates that he has condiments set up in his dressing room. Daniels then turns around with another gong sound to see Orange Cassidy there. He asks what Cassidy can do for him, and Cassidy gives him a pair of sunglasses. Daniels puts them on and goes to thank Cassidy, but he’s disappeared.

* The Bucks are backstage and they’re angry that Matt’s drug test came back negative. Matt says they’ll offer him something better, and when Matt shows up to ask about the results they say it got lost in the mail. Hardy insists it was negative and knows they have the paperwork. Bucks say let’s throw it out and pretend it didn’t happen, then offer Hardy a spot in the AEW Hall of Fame. Hardy points out there isn’t an AEW Hall of Fame, and Matt Jackson says ROH has a new one and he asked if they could borrow one of the wings. Hardy then if it’s just for him or for the Hardy Boys. Matt Jackson says it’s just for him and Hardy says it’s “a hard no” before walking off.

* We finally get the Jacksons talking about how AEW Rampage is coming to their hometown of Ontario, California in the Toyota Arena. to close the episode.

