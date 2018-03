NJPW News: New Bullet Club Merchandise Announced, Upcoming Schedule For NJPW World

– NJPW has announced new Bullet Club merchandise, including hoodies, shirts and backpacks. The merchandise will be available at the Strong Style Evolved show on March 25.

– Here is the upcoming schedule for NJPW World, which will include English commentary:

* New Japan Cup (featuring: SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.) – March 18 (2am ET)

* New Japan Cup Finals (Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA/Sabre Jr.) – March 21 (2am ET)

* Strong Style Evolved – March 25 (8pm ET)

* Sakura Genesis – April 1 (5:30am ET)