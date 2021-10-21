wrestling / News
New Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Crowned On MLW Fusion: ALPHA
We have a new Caribbean Heavyweight Champion following this week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA. Wednesday’s show saw King Muertes defeat Richard Holliday to win the championship. You can see some clips from the bout below.
Muertes’ title win marks his first championship victory in MLW. Holliday’s reign ends at 164 days after he defeated Savio Vega on the January 27th, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion.
It's time for our Main Event as @MostMarketable defends the Caribbean championship against @AZTECALucha's own King Muertes!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/noZoA32z9X
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
BIG Spear by King Muertes!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5AJHAG pic.twitter.com/hd6ILbuM3n
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
What a powerslam by King Muertes!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/UNEhSqKEmU
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
.@ikuro_kwon with a sneak attack on @MostMarketable and King Muertes takes him Straight to Hell!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/ai8QT0JjJx
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
AND NEEEEEWWW!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/gnj3dSHoQM
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
