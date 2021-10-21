New Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Crowned On MLW Fusion: ALPHA

We have a new Caribbean Heavyweight Champion following this week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA. Wednesday’s show saw King Muertes defeat Richard Holliday to win the championship. You can see some clips from the bout below.

Muertes’ title win marks his first championship victory in MLW. Holliday’s reign ends at 164 days after he defeated Savio Vega on the January 27th, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion.