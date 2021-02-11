wrestling / News
New Champion Crowned on MLW: Fusion (Clips)
We knew a new double champion would reign after this week’s MLW: Fusion, and that champion has officially been crowned. Lio Rush defeated Laredo Kid on this week’s episode to claim the AAA Cruiserwight Championship. Rush and Kid were facing off in a double title match that also saw Rush’s MLW Middleweight Championship on the line.
You can see clips from the match and Rush’s post-match promo below. This is Rush’s first run with the AAA Cruiserwight Title; Laredo’s Kid reign ends at 726 days, having defeated Sammy Guevara for the title at AAA Conquista Total on February 16th, 2019.
It's time to Feel the Rush as the "25 year old piece of gold" looks to unify the titles here tonight.#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eGpTA pic.twitter.com/TikJ1M3XkP
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021
.@TheLionelGreen delivering an Uppercut to the back of @Laredokidpro1.#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eoOv0 pic.twitter.com/GpZkT9gBkP
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021
FINAL HOUR!⌛️#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eGpTA@TheLionelGreen pic.twitter.com/7IVsbKv9pJ
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021
Your MLW World Middleweight Champion And now NEWWWWWWW AAA Cruiserweight Champion!#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eoOv0@TheLionelGreen pic.twitter.com/9YruuVulek
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021
What time is it? It's Rush hour!#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eGpTA@TheLionelGreen pic.twitter.com/qcRUrKZUuH
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021
