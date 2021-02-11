New Champion Crowned on MLW: Fusion (Clips)

We knew a new double champion would reign after this week’s MLW: Fusion, and that champion has officially been crowned. Lio Rush defeated Laredo Kid on this week’s episode to claim the AAA Cruiserwight Championship. Rush and Kid were facing off in a double title match that also saw Rush’s MLW Middleweight Championship on the line.

You can see clips from the match and Rush’s post-match promo below. This is Rush’s first run with the AAA Cruiserwight Title; Laredo’s Kid reign ends at 726 days, having defeated Sammy Guevara for the title at AAA Conquista Total on February 16th, 2019.