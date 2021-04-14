New Champion Crowned On This Week’s NXT

We have a new Cruiserweight Champion after Santos Escobar’s open challenge went poorly on this week’s NXT. Kushida answered the challenge and after a ten minute-plus match, pinned Escobar in a pin reversal sequence to claim the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Kushida’s first title reign in NXT, and ends Escobar’s title reign at 314 days. Escobar won the title in May 27th and became undisputed champion by beating Jordan Devlin at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.