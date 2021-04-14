wrestling / News
New Champion Crowned On This Week’s NXT
We have a new Cruiserweight Champion after Santos Escobar’s open challenge went poorly on this week’s NXT. Kushida answered the challenge and after a ten minute-plus match, pinned Escobar in a pin reversal sequence to claim the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is Kushida’s first title reign in NXT, and ends Escobar’s title reign at 314 days. Escobar won the title in May 27th and became undisputed champion by beating Jordan Devlin at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.
The debate is over. @EscobarWWE is our KING and Undisputed #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion! 🇲🇽👊☠️ @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/KqZOGoWBme
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2021
"@EscobarWWE is the UNDISPUTED #Cruiserweight Champion, just like my father 𝘸𝘢𝘴, just like my son 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦." 💜 #WeAreNXT #WWENXT @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/JRNhcKrOYF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2021
Jushin "Thunder" Liger. 👀 #WWENXT #WWEHOF @KUSHIDA_0904 @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/9oWY1nu7mH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2021
THROAT meets STEEL. NO ONE can dispute #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion @EscobarWWE's dominance! @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/X0zfihdjsE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 14, 2021
.@EscobarWWE is absolutely RUTHLESS against @KUSHIDA_0904! #WWENXY pic.twitter.com/ErkqVgj4cW
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2021
And this is less than 7 days after battling @Jordan_Devlin1 in a #Cruiserweight Championship Unification #LadderMatch. 👏 #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/dxEjQlyOuf
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2021
IS THIS REAL LIFE?! 😱 😱 😱@KUSHIDA_0904 has defeated @EscobarWWE to become the NEW #Cruiserweight Champion in an #OpenChallenge. #AndNew #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TMTfol8WtQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2021
