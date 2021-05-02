wrestling / News
New Champion Crowned on Latest Episode of ROH TV
– As noted on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV, Tracy Williams defended the ROH TV title against Tony Deppen. Deppen defeated Williams in order to capture the title.
Deppen noted the title change on Twitter yesterday, writing, “Cats out of the bag. Oh, and I’m still an independent wrestler!”
Ring of Honor has not yet announced or acknowledged the title change. It’s likely due to the latest TV episode not yet airing in certain regions. Deppen told WrestlingInc.com in an interview last month that he had not yet signed a contract with ROH. Based on his comments from Saturday, that still appears to be the case.
ROH World Television Title Match set for this weekend on ROH TV! https://t.co/fbRS3N4hkM
Champion “Hot Sauce” @sauce_williams vs. @Tony_Deppen
📺TV Listings: https://t.co/7wgWAA43tX#WatchROH pic.twitter.com/GXNEmari8K
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 30, 2021
Cats out of the bag.
Oh and I’m still an INDEPENDENT WRESTLER https://t.co/ZaoE1vHp72
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 2, 2021
