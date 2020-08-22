wrestling / News
New Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown (Pics, Video)
We have a new Intercontinental Champion after tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Jeff Hardy defeated AJ Styles to claim the championship, countering his way out of the Styles Clash with a brace-enhanced knee to the head and then a Twist of Fate and Swanton for the win. You can check out pics and video from the match below.
The win marks Hardy’s fifth run with the championship and his first since 2007. Styles’ reign ends at 70 days, having won it on the June 8th episode of Smackdown against Daniel Bryan in the finals of a tournament to crown a new champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of it.
The #CharismaticEnigma in the #WWEThunderDome. You love to see it.#SmackDown #ICTitle @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/lJ82P5ez3g
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
SCOUTED!#ICTitle #SmackDown #WWEThunderDome @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/v1T2KvZVMg
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND and @AJStylesOrg refuse to leave the #WWEThunderDome without the #ICTitle. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hYXPa3ECmm
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
You. Just. Love. To. See. it. @JEFFHARDYBRAND #ICTitle #SmackDown #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/AbVUdHhh4W
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
NEW CHAMP!!! NEW CHAMP!!! NEW CHAMP!!!@JEFFHARDYBRAND #ICTitle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/y413izCa2g
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
.@AJStylesOrg is LIVID after losing the #ICTitle to @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #SmackDown! #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/02GXhkMslM
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
