New Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown (Pics, Video)

We have a new Intercontinental Champion after tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Jeff Hardy defeated AJ Styles to claim the championship, countering his way out of the Styles Clash with a brace-enhanced knee to the head and then a Twist of Fate and Swanton for the win. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

The win marks Hardy’s fifth run with the championship and his first since 2007. Styles’ reign ends at 70 days, having won it on the June 8th episode of Smackdown against Daniel Bryan in the finals of a tournament to crown a new champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of it.