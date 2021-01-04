wrestling / News

New Champions Crowned At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 (Pics, Video)

January 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Kota Ibushi Tetsuya Naito

Three titles changed hands at night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 this morning, with Kota Ibushi winning the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight championships. Meanwhile, Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Zach Sabre Jr and Taichi to become the new IWGP tag team champions. You can see highlights of both matches below.

