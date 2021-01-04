wrestling / News
New Champions Crowned At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 (Pics, Video)
Three titles changed hands at night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 this morning, with Kota Ibushi winning the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight championships. Meanwhile, Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Zach Sabre Jr and Taichi to become the new IWGP tag team champions. You can see highlights of both matches below.
Highlights from “WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 in TOKYO DOME Night 1” (Jan 4th)
Watch NOW▶︎https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA
Will G.o.D break their Tokyo Dome curse?
Or will the Tokyo Dome see the champions’ fortunes reversed against G.o.D?
✔ #njwk15 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/8YgEcWfH1e
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
Highlights from “WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 in TOKYO DOME Night 1” (Jan 4th)
Watch NOW▶︎https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA
Could Ibushi be the IWGP Champion in Tokyo Dome for the first time?
Or will Naito make 2021 his year again?
✔ #njwk15 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/x1Ke7Li6Cc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@ibushi_kota "Hitodenashi Driver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/dVjZPhYznR
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@ibushi_kota "Frankensteiner!!!!!"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/eBV1QZEnrf
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@ibushi_kota "Kamigoye"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/9k35r0T0c1
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
My boy did it and he gets to do it all over again tomorrow night #WK15 pic.twitter.com/knlCyVfnyM
— MF Garlic (@KRfromhell) January 4, 2021
Passing of torch, to the next generation. Congratulations Kota Ibushi. New Double Champ! #WK15 pic.twitter.com/nfRvPqiP43
— akim jahat😈 (@hakimabuhanifah) January 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing
- Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW