New Championship Belt Announced At Tonight’s ROH Tapings (SPOILERS)
A new championship belt was announced for the Ring of Honor brand during tonight’s ROH TV tapings in Springfield, MA. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan came out and announced the creation of the Women’s Pure Championship. A tournament will be held to crown the first champion, with the finals at Supercard of Honor.
Tony Khan just announced an ROH Women’s pure championship! #roh #AEWCollision #wrestlingnews pic.twitter.com/kJ7plAmXab
— Perched On The Top Rope (@PerchedTopRope) April 13, 2025
Tony Khan just announced tonight here in Springfield
A new tournament to crown the ROH pure women's champion will be crowned with the first round of the tournament kicking off tonight
Inside the MassMutual Center
— Brendan Rooney (@BrenVSReviews) April 13, 2025
😱😱😱 new women's ROH pure belt!!! #AEWCollision #ROH pic.twitter.com/ZxQbRUTsmI
— Sara Melikian (@SaraMelikian) April 13, 2025
