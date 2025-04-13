wrestling / News

New Championship Belt Announced At Tonight’s ROH Tapings (SPOILERS)

April 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub Image Credit: ROH

A new championship belt was announced for the Ring of Honor brand during tonight’s ROH TV tapings in Springfield, MA. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan came out and announced the creation of the Women’s Pure Championship. A tournament will be held to crown the first champion, with the finals at Supercard of Honor.

