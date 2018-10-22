Various News: New Chris Jericho TV Special Premiering Tomorrow, Live Robbie E. Podcast, Plus He’s On The Rock’s New Show

– Chris Jericho: Hunting Monsters special premieres tomorrow night on the Travel Channel.

Chris Jericho wades deep into the Louisiana bayou to learn the truth behind the legends of terrifying swamp monsters. Along the way, he encounters compelling proof from eyewitnesses, voodoo curses and a startling revelation from beyond the grave.

– Former TNA star Robbie E. is one of the contestants on The Rock’s new competition show, The Titan Games, which is set to debut January 2nd at 8PM ET.

– Robbie E will be hosting a live edition of his Why It Ended podcast on November 18th a few hours before the Survivor Series at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will feature James Ellsworth and Francine.