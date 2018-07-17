The New Class Arrives at The WWE Performance Center: Keith Lee, Io Shirai, & More

According to Pwinsider.com, the new class has reported to the WWE Performance Center. The class includes Keith Lee, Io Shirai, and many more…

* Keith Lee: Former WWN Champion

* Io Shirai: STARDOM star.

* Deonna Purrazzo: Former STARDOM and ROH star, has appeared all over the world.

* Lacey Lane: Florida-based female talent, trained at Team 3D Academy.

* MJ Jenkins: Former SHIMMER and Impact Wrestling competitor.

* Luke Menzies: Former professional rugby league footballer.

* Taishon Dong: Former Chinese professional boxer.

* Denzel DeJournette: Former Appalachian State Mountaineers Heavyweight wrestler.