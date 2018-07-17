wrestling / News
The New Class Arrives at The WWE Performance Center: Keith Lee, Io Shirai, & More
According to Pwinsider.com, the new class has reported to the WWE Performance Center. The class includes Keith Lee, Io Shirai, and many more…
* Keith Lee: Former WWN Champion
* Io Shirai: STARDOM star.
* Deonna Purrazzo: Former STARDOM and ROH star, has appeared all over the world.
* Lacey Lane: Florida-based female talent, trained at Team 3D Academy.
* MJ Jenkins: Former SHIMMER and Impact Wrestling competitor.
* Luke Menzies: Former professional rugby league footballer.
* Taishon Dong: Former Chinese professional boxer.
* Denzel DeJournette: Former Appalachian State Mountaineers Heavyweight wrestler.