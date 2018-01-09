WWE News: New Clip From Enzo’s Straight to The Source Interview, Preview For Tonight’s 205 Live

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live…

How will Hideo Itami react to Gentleman Jack Gallagher’s attack? Last week on WWE 205 Live, Gentleman Jack Gallagher was set to square off in a rematch against Hideo Itami. Gallagher was seeking retribution for his compatriot, The Brian Kendrick, who was injured at the hands of Itami following an impactful Go to Sleep on the Christmas edition of Raw. Despite losing to the Japanese Superstar the next night on WWE 205 Live, Gallagher was prepared for a fight. Although the match never got underway, the two Superstars exchanged blows with Itami countering an early surprise attack only to be leveled with a steel pipe that the British Superstar hid in his umbrella. Gallagher then unleashed his trademark cruelty, using the pipe to attack Itami and inflict maximum damage before officials intervened. The attack by Gallagher was bold and certainly lived up to his promises of bad intentions since partnering with The Brian Kendrick. However, Itami has come to the Cruiserweight division demanding respect and is well-known for his hard-hitting ways, so it is almost certain he will not take Gallagher’s actions lightly. Does the British Superstar have the upper hand, or has he truly underestimated Itami? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Here is a clip from last night’s Straight to The Source with Enzo Amore being interviewed by Corey Graves. Enzo also joked with Graves and talks about calling him out on Twitter back in September over his retirement. Here is that Twitter exchange…

Graves: “My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate. I have failed as a father.”

Amore: “Nah u didn’t fail as a father!? U failed as a wrestler, thats why they dressed ya up in a suit N tie & told ya 2 sit down #HowYouDoin #Champ”