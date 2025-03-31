wrestling / News
New Clip Shows Triple H Talking To Talent At WWE Tryouts in the UK
March 31, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Triple H shared a video of himself speaking to the talents at the WWE’s latest tryouts in the United Kingdom.
He said: “So everything you want is on the other side of this. Put in the effort, work your ass off for it, stay humble to it, and this can be something that is for you. So congratulations and good luck.”
Believe in yourself. Make the most of every opportunity.
Spent some time with the athletes from this year’s UK tryouts in London. pic.twitter.com/zEk2MxaK23
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 31, 2025
