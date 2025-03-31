wrestling / News

New Clip Shows Triple H Talking To Talent At WWE Tryouts in the UK

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H, Royal Rumble, WWE Hall of Fame, WWE ID Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Triple H shared a video of himself speaking to the talents at the WWE’s latest tryouts in the United Kingdom.

He said: “So everything you want is on the other side of this. Put in the effort, work your ass off for it, stay humble to it, and this can be something that is for you. So congratulations and good luck.

