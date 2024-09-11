wrestling / News
New CM Punk Friendship Bracelets Now on Sale Again at WWE Shop
– After they were briefly on sale at the WWE Shop yesterday and later removed, CM Punk friendship bracelets are now on sale once again. However, they’ve been updated and no longer say “AJ” and “Larry.” The new CM Punk friendship bracelets now just say CM Punk.
It appears WWE took the advice of Victoria, the person who made the original bracelet given to Punk, and added Punk’s name to it instead of AJ and Larry. The bracelets are currently on sale at the WWE Shop for $9.99.:
“CM Punk keeps a reminder of his love for his wife and furry, four-legged family member, Larry, in the form of a Friendship Bracelet. Take a trinket that reminds you of your loved ones wherever you go like The Second City Saint does by making this CM Punk Friendship Bracelet yours. One look at this accessory lets everyone know you’d fight to get your piece of flesh if anyone questions your loyalty to those you hold dear.”