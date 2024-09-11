– After they were briefly on sale at the WWE Shop yesterday and later removed, CM Punk friendship bracelets are now on sale once again. However, they’ve been updated and no longer say “AJ” and “Larry.” The new CM Punk friendship bracelets now just say CM Punk.

It appears WWE took the advice of Victoria, the person who made the original bracelet given to Punk, and added Punk’s name to it instead of AJ and Larry. The bracelets are currently on sale at the WWE Shop for $9.99.: