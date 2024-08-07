New CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On Martes de Arena Mexico

We have new CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s Martes de Arena Mexico. On last night’s show, Tessa Blanchard & Lluvia won the vacant titles in a match against Zeuxis & Persephone. The match was the finals of a tournament to crown new champions, as the titles were vacated when Stephanie Vaquer left the company.

This marks the first run with the titles for both Blanchard and Lluvia.