New CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On Martes de Arena Mexico

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico 8.6.24 Image Credit: CMLL

We have new CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s Martes de Arena Mexico. On last night’s show, Tessa Blanchard & Lluvia won the vacant titles in a match against Zeuxis & Persephone. The match was the finals of a tournament to crown new champions, as the titles were vacated when Stephanie Vaquer left the company.

This marks the first run with the titles for both Blanchard and Lluvia.

CMLL, Lluvia, Tessa Blanchard, Jeremy Thomas

