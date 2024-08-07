wrestling
New CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On Martes de Arena Mexico
We have new CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s Martes de Arena Mexico. On last night’s show, Tessa Blanchard & Lluvia won the vacant titles in a match against Zeuxis & Persephone. The match was the finals of a tournament to crown new champions, as the titles were vacated when Stephanie Vaquer left the company.
This marks the first run with the titles for both Blanchard and Lluvia.
¡Y hay nuevas Campeonas Mundiales de Parejas! Lluvia y Tessa Blanchard vencieron a Zeuxis y Persephone para convertirse en las nuevas monarcas de este título que se encontraba vacante.
¡Llueven Diamantes en la México! #MartesDeArenaMéxico
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo pic.twitter.com/ZizCoha5g6
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 7, 2024
