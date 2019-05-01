New Commentator Revealed at NXT Tapings (Spoiler)

– There’s a new member of the NXT commentary team starting with tonight’s NXT tapings. As noted in our spoiler report, Beth Phoenix was introduced as a member of the commentary team before the taping began. You can see a few pics of Phoenix coming out below.

Phoenix has been working commentary on certain WWE shows in the past couple of years including the Mixed Match Challenge, Mae Young Classic, and select women’s matches for main roster PPVs. She also returned to the ring for a run with Natalya and is teaming with Nattie on the upcoming European tour.

Scoop #1: The Newest Member of NXT Commentary, Beth Phoenix pic.twitter.com/rTMIrbDk7Z — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 1, 2019

Beth Phoenix is joining the NXT commentary team 👏 pic.twitter.com/iFhBR0J5gk — Kim (@kimberlasskick) May 1, 2019