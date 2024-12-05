New Continental Classic Match Set For AEW Collision

A Blue League match in the Continental Classic is announced for this week’s AEW Collision. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that Kazuchika Okada will take on Kyle Fletcher in a tournament match on Saturday’s show.

You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Komander vs. Darby Allin

* Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa