New Continental Classic Match Set For AEW Collision

December 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 12-7-24 Image Credit: AEW

A Blue League match in the Continental Classic is announced for this week’s AEW Collision. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that Kazuchika Okada will take on Kyle Fletcher in a tournament match on Saturday’s show.

You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Komander vs. Darby Allin
* Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

