New Continental Classic Match Confirmed For AEW Dynamite

Shelton Benjamin and The Beast Mortos will square off in a Continental Classic match on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on this week’s Rampage for next Wednesday’s Holiday Bash episode.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay

* We’ll hear from MJF