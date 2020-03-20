New Coronavirus Guidelines In Alabama Effectively Cancel Wrestling In The State

Fightful reports that a new order from the Alabama Athletic Commission has essentially cancelled pro wrestling in the state for the time being. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has prohibited gatherings of 25 people or more within a six-foot distance of each other. That will stay in effect until April. Obviously, wrestlers cannot be six feet away from each other and have a match.

It’s unknown if other states will adopt this policy, although some states, like New York, are under lockdown. If Florida decides to go in this direction, it would cancel Wrestlemania. The event has already been moved from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no fans in attendance. As of now, it’s scheduled to happen on April 4-5.