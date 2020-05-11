New Crossover Rule Reportedly to Be Announced on Raw

WWE is reportedly set to announce a new crossover rule on tonight’s episode of Raw. POST Wrestling reports that tonight’s Raw will see the introduction of a new rule that allows for some level of crossover between Raw and Smackdown. The rule is being desacribed as a “simpler version” of the convoluted (and rarely-followed) Wild Card rule last year.

The point of the new rule is to allow talent to appear on shows during the current time when the rosters on both shows have significantly dropped due to talent cuts, people being unavailable due to COVID-19 concerns and such. One source told the outlet that the idea came at the networks’ request, as ratings have been down for both shows.

Raw airs tonight on USA Network, and as always we will have live coverage.