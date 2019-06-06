wrestling / News
WWE News: New Damien Priest NXT Vignette, Former Seattle Seahawk Taking Part In XFL Summer Showcase, Bella Twins Test Their Brains
– Last night’s episode of NXT featured a new vignette for Damien Priest, the former Punishment Martinez.
– Here’s the latest edition of the Bella Brains series:
– The XFL has announced that former Seattle Seahawk Christine Michael will be part of the Dallas Summer Showcase. Michael was a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He played in four seasons and was the backup for Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. He rushed for over 250 yards. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and eventually went to the Washington Redskins and the Indianapolis Colts. He only played in one game for the Colts.
The Showcase tryouts will feature several training exercises like the 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. One-on-ones will also be included. The XFL will relaunch in February 2020.
