New Dark Side of the Ring Preview Clip Features Ex-Wife of Ultimate Warrior
– VICE TV released a new preview clip for this week’s episode for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 episode, “Becoming Warrior.” In the new clip, the Ultimate Warrior’s ex-wife, Shari Tyree, discusses how her husband changed after winning the WWF Championship from Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI.
The new episode of Dark Side of the Ring airs on Thursday, May 27 at 9:00 pm EST on VICE TV. Here’s a synopsis:
The fourth episode of ViceTV’s Dark Side of the Ring’s third season will document the late Ultimate Warrior this Thursday. The official preview notes, “The Ultimate Warrior was a divisive force in and outside of the ring; his first wife reveals how an aspiring chiropractor morphed himself into wrestling’s most polarizing figure.”
The Ultimate Warrior’s career would hit astronomical heights with WrestleMania VI, and no one was closer to him than his wife Shari…or so she thought.
“Becoming Warrior” premieres Thurs, 9pm on @vicetv and @cravecanada. pic.twitter.com/XoOxRlqgG4
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 24, 2021
