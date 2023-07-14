New Dates Announced For Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show

WWE has announced six new tour dates for the Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW, which includes stops in St. Louis and Indianapolis. The dates include three shows in August (24-26) and three in November (9-11). The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will add stops in Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Pittsburgh in the coming months.

The one-man show featuring WWE Legend The Undertaker returns Thursday, August 24 at The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Additional tour stops include:

* Friday, August 25 – St. Louis at The Pageant – Tickets available via www.ticketmaster.com

* Saturday, August 26 – Kansas City, Mo. at Uptown Theater – Tickets available via www.ticketmaster.com

* Thursday, November 9 – Indianapolis at Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Tickets available via www.ticketmaster.com

* Friday, November 10 – Cleveland at The Agora – Tickets available via www.agoracleveland.com/

* Saturday, November 11 – Pittsburgh at Byham Theater – Tickets available via www.trustarts.org

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London since debuting last summer.

Tickets for the upcoming UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW tour are available beginning Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show.