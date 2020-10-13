New Day and Street Profits Switch Tag Team Titles on Raw

Both sets of WWE tag team titles have switched. We have new Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Champions due to the WWE Draft, and they’re the old champions from the opposite brands. On tonight’s episode of Raw, The Street Profits and the team of Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods agreed to trade titles after they were both drafted to the opposite brands. That keeps the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships on their respective brands.

The Street Profits’ Raw Tag Team Championship reign lasted 225 days, having won titles on the March 2nd episode of Raw, while The New Day’s reign was just three days as they won their titles on Smackdown. This makes The New Day 11-time tag team champions and three-time Raw Tag Team champions, while the Street Profits are now in their first Smackdown Tag Team Title reign.