New Rumor Suggests That New Day Angle Could Lead To Big E Return

A new report from WKRD Wrestling suggests that Big E could be returning to WWE soon, which is the reason for the current angle with the New Day. The story has seen Xavier Woods edging towards a heel turn as he continues to get frustrated with Kofi Kingston. According to the report, if Big E can get cleared, the story would end with his return to reunite the group.

