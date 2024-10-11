wrestling / News
New Rumor Suggests That New Day Angle Could Lead To Big E Return
October 11, 2024 | Posted by
A new report from WKRD Wrestling suggests that Big E could be returning to WWE soon, which is the reason for the current angle with the New Day. The story has seen Xavier Woods edging towards a heel turn as he continues to get frustrated with Kofi Kingston. According to the report, if Big E can get cleared, the story would end with his return to reunite the group.
There are potential plans that Xavier Woods teased heel turn angle culminates in Big E reuniting the New Day, should E get cleared. pic.twitter.com/BjqGdumncx
— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) October 10, 2024
