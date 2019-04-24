WWE News: Big E and Xavier Woods Trash Kevin Owens, Stock Down Today, NXT UK Video Highlights

– Kofi Kingston’s stablemates in The New Day, Big E and Xavier Woods, are also both incensed with Kevin Owens for his attack on Woods and Kingston this week on Smackdown Live. You can check out their reactions to Kevin Owens below. Woods wrote on Owens, “@FightOwensFight is a trash human. Absolute and complete garbage human.”

Big E stated, “KO is the parasite in the system that desperately clings on to its host for life. Once its sucked all of the nutrients it can out of its host, it seeks another. I only take pleasure in knowing the virus has been detected & @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD will stomp out the organism. My greatest joy will be returning in time to stomp the life out of the already lifeless roach myself.” You can check out those tweets below.

– WWE stock was down today by 0.75 percent, closing at $98.50 per share. The high for stock today was $100.45. The low was $97.74. However, yesterday was also the first time WWE stock hit $100 since the company first went public in 1999.

– WWE released some NXT UK highlights for this week.