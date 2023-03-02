wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Throw Big E. a Birthday Party, WWE Rivals Sneak Peek
March 1, 2023 | Posted by
– Big E. turned 37 years old today, and his New Day brothers threw him a surprise birthday party. Xavier Woods shared video of the injured WWE star being surprised with the little party, as you can see below:
Happy birthday @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/ySuRjJmQN3
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 1, 2023
– WWE posted a new sneak peek for this weekend’s episode of WWE Rivals, which will look at John Cena vs. The Rock. The clip features a look at Rock returning to the ring for Survivor Series 2011:
