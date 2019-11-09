New Day Capture Tag Team Championships on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– The New Day are now seven-time tag team champions, defeating The Revival to capture the titles on Smackdown. Kofi Kingston and Big E. beat the champions to win their fifth Smackdown Tag Team Title reign, and seventh WWE tag reign overall. You can see pics and video below from the match.

The win ends The Revival’s run at 54 days. It was their first run with the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and their third WWE tag team title reign overall.