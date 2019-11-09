wrestling / News
New Day Capture Tag Team Championships on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– The New Day are now seven-time tag team champions, defeating The Revival to capture the titles on Smackdown. Kofi Kingston and Big E. beat the champions to win their fifth Smackdown Tag Team Title reign, and seventh WWE tag reign overall. You can see pics and video below from the match.
The win ends The Revival’s run at 54 days. It was their first run with the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and their third WWE tag team title reign overall.
That championship opportunity mood. 🤩🤩#SmackDown @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/2QXrdBUFUX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 9, 2019
DO IT FOR WOODS.@WWEBigE & @TrueKofi challenge #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE for the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles NEXT! pic.twitter.com/tp7DU139M3
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019
DON'T YOU DARE BE SOUR.
👏 for @WWEBigE & @TrueKofi, and FEEL THE POWER!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VIYWNm9TKN
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019
Dash being Dash.
The #PowerOfPositivity means NOTHING to #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JETGbllvxb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 9, 2019
💥💥💥💥💥@TrueKofi put a little extra BOOM on this one. #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/aRVgNqpWtF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 9, 2019
WATCH. KOFI. FLY.#SmackDown #TagTeamTitles @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/XwUIeopHHD
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019
Miss you, @RandyOrton. 😏 #FTRKO#SmackDown #TagTeamTitles @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/QAfem6B9tL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 9, 2019
THEY DID IT FOR WOODS!@WWEBigE & @TrueKofi have made #TheNewDay 7️⃣-TIME #TagTeamChampions! #SmackDown @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/b3o5AWnBbm
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019
.@TrueKofi is doing everything in his power to win this matchup against #TheRevival. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ctr1Lhtaax
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019
