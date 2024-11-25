New Day Celebration Will Be Held On Next Week’s Episode of WWE RAW

Advanced Television reports that a 10-year celebration for the New Day will be held on next week’s episode (December 2) of WWE Monday Night RAW. The episode takes place in Everett, Washington. WWE is celebrating ten years of the group with the following additional content:

* A 10-Year Photo Gallery: “Take a trip down memory lane with a photo gallery The New Day’s evolution, featuring iconic moments, and historic championship victories.”

* The New Day’s Best Matches: “Relive their most spectacular matches in a compilation on WWE’s YouTube channel.”

* Exclusive Sit-Down Interview: “Hear directly via YouTube from Kofi, Xavier, and Big E as they reflect on stories from their legendary experience.”