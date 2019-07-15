wrestling / News
The New Day Claim Smackdown Tag Team Titles At Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– The New Day are once again Tag Team Champions following the Triple Threat match at Extreme Rules. Xavier Woods and Big E. defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan, as well as Heavy Machinery, to win the titles at Sunday’s PPV. You can see the highlights below courtesy of the company’s Twitter account.
This win be the New Day’s fourth run with the championships, and their first since losing the titles in October of last year. Bryan and Rowan’s title reign ends at 69 days, having won them at the May 7th, 2019 episode of Smackdown. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
The 🌎 is in very good hands.#ExtremeRules @WWEDanielBryan @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/fdWqjwfrS6
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
BLUE COLLAR SOLID and BLUE BRAND'S NEXT TAG CHAMPS?@otiswwe & @tuckerwwe are COMINNNNNNNNN'! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/RUJEE1vFxP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
Are we about to witness #TheNewDay become 6️⃣-TIME #TagTeamChampions?!@WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD are set for #TripleThreat action LIVE on @WWENetwork! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zgIvYVUZYS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2019
That @ERICKROWAN is an absolute game-changer. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/WiIKE7nJFS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
#WATCHyourTOEZ, @WWEDanielBryan!#ExtremeRules @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/4wFZ7ZVi63
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
#HeavyMachinery STAYS hittin' those WEIGHTS.#ExtremeRules @otiswwe @tuckerwwe pic.twitter.com/6FBzd4wl8L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
CLUTCH.#ExtremeRules @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/jDV40TzPPk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
You wouldn't like @WWEDanielBryan when he's…mildly displeased. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JEZx2gBswY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
⬇️ Herein lies proof that all 👀 NEED to be on the #SmackDown Tag Team Division! ⬇️ #ExtremeRules@WWEDanielBryan @ERICKROWAN @otiswwe @tuckerwwe @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/BY1teqnare
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
There is a NEW DAY ROCKS CHORUS raining throughout the @WellsFargoCtr, because @WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD just secured #TheNewDay's SIXTH #TagTeamTitles! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/WSfXpWz3og
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
