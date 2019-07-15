The New Day Claim Smackdown Tag Team Titles At Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

– The New Day are once again Tag Team Champions following the Triple Threat match at Extreme Rules. Xavier Woods and Big E. defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan, as well as Heavy Machinery, to win the titles at Sunday’s PPV. You can see the highlights below courtesy of the company’s Twitter account.

This win be the New Day’s fourth run with the championships, and their first since losing the titles in October of last year. Bryan and Rowan’s title reign ends at 69 days, having won them at the May 7th, 2019 episode of Smackdown. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.