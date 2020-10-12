Various News: New Day Comment on Being Split Up in WWE Draft, Latest ROH Strong Podcast`

– The New Day are not happy about being split up in the WWE Draft, and talked about it on Talking Smack over the weekend. WWE posted a clip from the episode with Big E., Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods commenting on the fact that Big E. is staying on Smackdown while Woods & Kingston are moving to Raw.

E. that it’s hard to put into words what the last six years have meant to them, and said it hurts to think that might be gone or put on pause. He noted that he was moved when he saw them all at Smackdown, as they haven’t been in each other’s physical presence since January or February and haven’t competed together for a year. Woods added that it is sad and hurts, but that people have to understand New Day is a brotherhood no matter what show they’re on, so now fans get them on both shows.

