WWE News: Video of The New Day Performing Commentary, Mick Foley Comments on Kane’s Mayoral Win, and Brock Lesnar Tops Power Rankings

– WWE released a video of The New Day performing broadcast commentary on their own desk last Tuesday during Smackdown Live. You can check out that video in the player below.

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on Kane winning his mayoral race earlier this week. You can check out a video of the chat below.

Mick Foley noted that Kane has always been interested in public service and would always have nonfiction books for reading while they were on the road. Foley added on Kane, “He’s a very wise man and caring person, and I think he’ll do a great job in Knox County.”

– WWE released its weekly power rankings for this week. WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar scored No. 1. Charlotte Flair was No. 2. The Bar ranked No. 3. Sasha Banks and Bayley were at No. 4. Finally, The Revival were at No. 5.