New Day Have Conversation About Mental Health On Latest Feel the Power

The New Day’s latest episode of Feel the Power has the trio discussing the importance of mental health following the passing of Daffney. WWE has released the group’s latest episode, which you can listen to below. It is described as follows:

“In light of the tragic passing of Shannon Spruill (Daffney), The New Day have a personal and serious conversation about the importance of mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.”