– The New Day went in full Black Panther cosplay at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C. on Friday. You can see pics below of Kofi Kingston as T’Challa, Big E. as M’Baku, Xavier Woods as Eric Killmonger and costume designer Mikal Mosley as Zuri below:

