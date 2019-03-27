WWE News: The New Day Get Emotional Over Kofi Kingston Going to Wrestlemania, Kofi Thanks Big E and Xavier Woods

WWE has posted a new video from last night’s episode of Smackdown with the New Day getting emotional after Big E and Xavier Woods won a gauntlet match to get Kofi Kingston his WWE title match with Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania. It shows the group emotional now that Kofi finally has the one on one title opportunity he had been fighting for.

Kofi said: “This is the epitome of brotherhood, man. Like I can’t. There’s so many emotions going through me right now. For you guys to be out there and for me not to be out there, it was just so weird. But I had the utmost faith in you. As soon as Vince gave that stipulation, I knew. I knew y’all were gonna come through. I appreciate you guys so, so much man. Like, this whole situation has been the epitome of what we have been about. You know what I’m saying? I just…thank you guys.”

Xavier then said that Kofi would have done the same thing for them and this is why the group came together. Big E admitted that he may have cried after the match and said the night was “unforgettable.”

Kofi and Xavier also posted about it on Twitter: