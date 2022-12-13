New Day On Helping Showcase Pretty Deadly At NXT Deadline

In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, the members of New Day offered comments about their recent work with Pretty Deadly on NXT. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods discussed their ability to help highlight up-and-coming talent in the industry and also spoke about what this sort of teamwork can mean for the future. You can find a few highlights from New Day below.

Kingston on what he sees for Pretty Deadly in the future: “Pretty Deadly is so talented. And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again.”

Woods on the opportunities afforded by the matchup: “Everybody brought their full selves to that match, which was easy to tell. We love getting a chance to tell our stories in the way we want to tell them. And it is the job of the current generation to give their knowledge to the next generation, so that will be the best era of pro wrestling. That’s very important to us, and it’s a responsibility for us to teach what we know.”