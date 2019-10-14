wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Hype Draft at House Show, Curt Hawkins Attends New York Comic Con, Street Profits Tribute
October 14, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE shared video of the New Day at Sunday’s Amarillo, Texas live event hyping tonight’s WWE Draft and where they may end up. You can see the video below:
Do “your boys” go 🔴 or 🔵 in night 2 of the #WWEDraft? Find out tomorrow night on #Raw! #WWEAmarillo@TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/kVna8R4PDA
— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2019
– The latest video in Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has Hawkins at New York Comic Con:
– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video of Josiah Williams doing a remix of the Street Profits’ theme song in honor of their heading to Raw:
