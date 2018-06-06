WWE News: New Day Hypes The ChooseWater SummerSlam Sweepstakes, New UpUpDownDown With Woods & Breeze, Kairi Sane Looks to The Future

– Here is New Day, hyping the #ChooseWater SummerSlam Sweepstakes…

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze…

– NXT’s Kairi Sane posted the following on Twitter…

I won the Mae Young Classic,

but that was in the past…

I lost to u, but that was in the past…

U won, I won, but that was in the past.

I can't change the past but I can change MY FUTURE.

In tonight’s match, the future will be decided.

I don't look back. My ship sails forward. pic.twitter.com/n3Khg9CVUY

— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) June 6, 2018