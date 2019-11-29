New Day Issuing Open Challenge For Tag Title Match on Tonight’s SmackDown

– The New Day are set to put their Tag Team Championships on the line against any team on tonight’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the team will issue an open challenge on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

The New Day will issue an open challenge for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The New Day will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line tonight when they issue an open challenge.

Triumphing against The Revival earlier this month to regain the championships, Big E & Kofi Kingston dedicated their victory to injured teammate Xavier Woods and declared that they had “resurrected” SmackDown’s tag team division.

Who will step up to challenge The New Day — and will they bring their seventh tag team championship reign to a halt?