WWE News: The New Day Begin Greatest Action Movie Tournament, Jeff Hardy’s Gravity-Defying Moments, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout On UpUpDownDown

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– On the newest episode of their ‘The New Day: Feel the Power‘ podcast, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods began a ‘Greatest Action Movie of All Time’ tournament, including two fan-favorite James Bond films.

– WWE has released a playlist featuring Jeff Hardy’s gravity-defying moments. You can watch the full video below.

– Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro played Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on a new UpUpDownDown video.

