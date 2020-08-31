– On the newest episode of their ‘The New Day: Feel the Power‘ podcast, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods began a ‘Greatest Action Movie of All Time’ tournament, including two fan-favorite James Bond films.

– WWE has released a playlist featuring Jeff Hardy’s gravity-defying moments. You can watch the full video below.

– Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro played Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on a new UpUpDownDown video.